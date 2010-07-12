Photo: Bioffice via Flickr

Good morning! Here’s some news to get the week going:

Google secretly invested $100 million in Zynga, and is planning on launching its own Google Games network in the fall.

Facebook is dragging down the price of online advertising for everybody.

The Wikipedia Foundation wants to hire 44 new employees in the next year, and raise $20 million in donations.

A WiFi enabled iPhone could be on sale in China very soon. It looks like a 3GS model though, not an iPhone 4.

Google is working on new interactive video display ad units.

Apple has put out 4 new ads for the iPhone 4. All deal with FaceTime.

Foxconn electronics had a record month for revenues in June.

Twitter’s latest revenue plan: charge to get you more followers.

Sprint might “flub” its 4G lead. It can’t make enough 4G devices to keep up with demand.

Google is offering a do-it-yourself kit to make apps for Android.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.