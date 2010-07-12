Photo: Bioffice via Flickr
Good morning! Here’s some news to get the week going:
- Google secretly invested $100 million in Zynga, and is planning on launching its own Google Games network in the fall.
- Facebook is dragging down the price of online advertising for everybody.
- The Wikipedia Foundation wants to hire 44 new employees in the next year, and raise $20 million in donations.
- A WiFi enabled iPhone could be on sale in China very soon. It looks like a 3GS model though, not an iPhone 4.
- Google is working on new interactive video display ad units.
- Apple has put out 4 new ads for the iPhone 4. All deal with FaceTime.
- Foxconn electronics had a record month for revenues in June.
- Twitter’s latest revenue plan: charge to get you more followers.
- Sprint might “flub” its 4G lead. It can’t make enough 4G devices to keep up with demand.
- Google is offering a do-it-yourself kit to make apps for Android.
