Photo: The White House
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Facebook is going to launch its own email application on Monday.
- Facebook’s email is said to have tight integration with Microsoft’s web based Office products.
- Microsoft’s failed Kin phones are returning to Verizon, but they will not be using as much data. Sounds like they will be mostly feature phones.
- Facebook is shaking up the management of “Places.” Justin Shaffer of Hot Potato will now be in charge of Places.
- Google paid an engineer $3.5 million in restricted stock to stay at the company instead of heading to Facebook.
- Photo sharing application Instagram is not in the middle of raising a round says TechCrunch, despite rumours and reports to the contrary.
- Google is about to make some major updates to its Android Market.
- iOS 4.2, which will bring the latest version of the OS to the iPad, has been delayed due to issues with wifi. Apparently, iPad’s are losing their wifi connection in iOS 4.2.
- Obama is planning some sort of Internet watchdog agency to protect privacy on the web.
- The iAd brought “sexiness” to mobile advertising, which is helping all mobile ad companies.
