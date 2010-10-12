Good morning! Here’s today’s news:
- Google is investing in offshore wind power in New Jersey. Which means it has years of red tape to deal with.
- Japanese gaming company DeNA announces that it is buying iPhone gaming company ngmoco for $400 million.
- MySpace is more popular than Twitter for sharing information.
- Apple has trademarked “there’s an app for that.”
- The iPad is coming to Walmart this Friday. (Apple could have a HUGE 4th quarter with iPad sales.
- Google’s share of paid search has grown since Bing and Yahoo integrated.
- HP’s new chairman says Mark Hurd was lying to the board.
- Yahoo messenger app allows video chat over 3G for the iPhone.
- PayPal may have invested $16 million in TradeShift, a startup that could disrupt PayPal.
- Venture-backed CEOs expect higher salaries.
