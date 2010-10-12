10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Jay Yarow
eric schmidt

Good morning! Here’s today’s news:

  • Google is investing in offshore wind power in New Jersey. Which means it has years of red tape to deal with.
  • Japanese gaming company DeNA announces that it is buying iPhone gaming company ngmoco for $400 million.
  • MySpace is more popular than Twitter for sharing information.
  • Apple has trademarked “there’s an app for that.”
  • The iPad is coming to Walmart this Friday. (Apple could have a HUGE 4th quarter with iPad sales.
  • Google’s share of paid search has grown since Bing and Yahoo integrated.
  • HP’s new chairman says Mark Hurd was lying to the board.
  • Yahoo messenger app allows video chat over 3G for the iPhone.
  • PayPal may have invested $16 million in TradeShift, a startup that could disrupt PayPal.
  • Venture-backed CEOs expect higher salaries.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.