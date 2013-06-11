Good morning. Here is the overnight news:
- Apple announced a lot of new things yesterday, including a new iOS, a new Mac Pro, and more powerful MacBook Airs.
- After Apple’s big show, “Wall Street’s initial reactions were measured but positive.”
- Here’s the story of how PRISM leak Edward Snowden rendezvoused with reporters from the Guardian in Hong Kong. It’s like a spy novel.
- Meanwhile, government investigators say the documents Snowden leaked should have only been accessible to 30 or 40 people – one of which, Snowden was not.
- Sony said a lot more about the PlayStation 4 yesterday. The Verge likes it: “The PlayStation 4, while perhaps a more conventional product, appears to beat the Xbox One in just about every area that counts.”
- Microsoft gave a presentation on Xbox at a big gaming conference yesterday. Here it’s been edited down to two minutes.
- Lamoda, a Russian online fashion site founded by the infamous Samwer brothers, just raised $130 million.
- Yelp is a little more Foursquare-like today, with a new recommendations engine built-into its app.
- The new iOS will block unwanted calls and texts if you want it to.
- Softbank raised its bid for Sprint.
