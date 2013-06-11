Good morning. Here is the overnight news:



Apple announced a lot of new things yesterday, including a new iOS, a new Mac Pro, and more powerful MacBook Airs.

After Apple’s big show, “Wall Street’s initial reactions were measured but positive.”

Here’s the story of how PRISM leak Edward Snowden rendezvoused with reporters from the Guardian in Hong Kong. It’s like a spy novel.

Meanwhile, government investigators say the documents Snowden leaked should have only been accessible to 30 or 40 people – one of which, Snowden was not.

Sony said a lot more about the PlayStation 4 yesterday. The Verge likes it: “The PlayStation 4, while perhaps a more conventional product, appears to beat the Xbox One in just about every area that counts.”

Microsoft gave a presentation on Xbox at a big gaming conference yesterday. Here it’s been edited down to two minutes.

Lamoda, a Russian online fashion site founded by the infamous Samwer brothers, just raised $130 million.

Yelp is a little more Foursquare-like today, with a new recommendations engine built-into its app.

The new iOS will block unwanted calls and texts if you want it to.

Softbank raised its bid for Sprint.

