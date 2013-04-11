Good morning. Lots of news today. Let’s get to it.
- Samsung announced it will sell another version of the Galaxy phone. The screen is going to be huge: 6.3 inches.
- Foursquare finally landed another round of investment – $41 million from Silver Lake, Andreessen Horowitz, and Union Square Ventures.
- Yahoo is trying to poach Ad.com CEO Ned Brody from AOL.
- Apple is hiring someone who can help it build flexible displays. Slap-bracelet iWatch, anyone?
- Microsoft fired an executive who tweeted antagonistically toward customers.
- Apparently, you can hijack an airliner with an Android phone. Just great.
- Zuckerberg’s political advocacy group has a name and website, FWD.us.
- Facebook acquired a startup called Osmeta, which described itself as a “team of “world-renowned hackers and highly accomplished researchers capable of herculean software engineering.”
- Google Street View captures people doing bizarre things. Here is a web site dedicated to sharing all of it with you.
- VC funding activity was up 17% during the first quarter – the most since the dotcom days.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.