Foursquare CEO Dennis Crowley

Good morning. Lots of news today. Let’s get to it.



Samsung announced it will sell another version of the Galaxy phone. The screen is going to be huge: 6.3 inches.

Foursquare finally landed another round of investment – $41 million from Silver Lake, Andreessen Horowitz, and Union Square Ventures.

Yahoo is trying to poach Ad.com CEO Ned Brody from AOL.

Apple is hiring someone who can help it build flexible displays. Slap-bracelet iWatch, anyone?

Microsoft fired an executive who tweeted antagonistically toward customers.

Apparently, you can hijack an airliner with an Android phone. Just great.

Zuckerberg’s political advocacy group has a name and website, FWD.us.

Facebook acquired a startup called Osmeta, which described itself as a “team of “world-renowned hackers and highly accomplished researchers capable of herculean software engineering.”

Google Street View captures people doing bizarre things. Here is a web site dedicated to sharing all of it with you.

VC funding activity was up 17% during the first quarter – the most since the dotcom days.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.