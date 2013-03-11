10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Nicholas Carlson
Dave Morin, PathPath CEO Dave Morin

Photo: Owen Thomas, Business Insider

Good Monday morning.Here’s the news.

After, come back to SAI for live news and analysis all day.

  • BP’s CEO says the company fights off 50,000 cyber attacks per day.
  • Amidst the insane wealth of Silicon Valley, there is also entrenched poverty that’s not going away.
  • Publishers and authors are trying to block Amazon from using domains that end “.book” and “.author.”
  • A father hacked Donkey Kong for his daughter so that a little girl character saves Mario instead of Mario saving a princess.
  • “Path’s newest update solves all the wrong problems,” says Wired’s Mat Honan.
  • YouTube cofounder Chad Hurley is working on a new video platform “for people to work together and create content.”
  • Samsung has topped China’s smartphone market for the first time.
  • Huge Chinese Internet company Alibaba named a new CEO: Jonathan Lu.
  • Rent the Runway, a Netflix for dresses, just raised $24.4 million.
  • Stock hoaxes run rampant on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.