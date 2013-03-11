Photo: Owen Thomas, Business Insider
Good Monday morning.Here’s the news.
- BP’s CEO says the company fights off 50,000 cyber attacks per day.
- Amidst the insane wealth of Silicon Valley, there is also entrenched poverty that’s not going away.
- Publishers and authors are trying to block Amazon from using domains that end “.book” and “.author.”
- A father hacked Donkey Kong for his daughter so that a little girl character saves Mario instead of Mario saving a princess.
- “Path’s newest update solves all the wrong problems,” says Wired’s Mat Honan.
- YouTube cofounder Chad Hurley is working on a new video platform “for people to work together and create content.”
- Samsung has topped China’s smartphone market for the first time.
- Huge Chinese Internet company Alibaba named a new CEO: Jonathan Lu.
- Rent the Runway, a Netflix for dresses, just raised $24.4 million.
- Stock hoaxes run rampant on Twitter.
