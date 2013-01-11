10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Nicholas Carlson

Photo: Vecherniy Urgant

Only three days till Monday!Here’s some news:

  • PC sales shrank for the first time in five years during the holidays.
  • Zynga is filing lots of patents for online gambling.
  • Tim Cook says China will be Apple’s biggest market, and Asymco has great charts showing what this growth looks like.
  • Here’s a touchscreen made out of…mist.
  • This is what it’s like working on an Apple product, and then seeing Steve Jobs show it off to the world.
  • Groupon stock is up 99% in the last 58 days.
  • This is a bar chart showing which Web products teenagers use the most. Tumblr beats Facebook.
  • It costs $100 to send Mark Zuckerberg a message on Facebook.
  • Reddit allegedly stole a bunch of images for a Samsung ad.
  • Remember how electronic health records were going to save us massive amounts of money? Not happening. 

