PC sales shrank for the first time in five years during the holidays.

Zynga is filing lots of patents for online gambling.

Tim Cook says China will be Apple’s biggest market, and Asymco has great charts showing what this growth looks like.

Here’s a touchscreen made out of…mist.

This is what it’s like working on an Apple product, and then seeing Steve Jobs show it off to the world.

Groupon stock is up 99% in the last 58 days.

This is a bar chart showing which Web products teenagers use the most. Tumblr beats Facebook.

It costs $100 to send Mark Zuckerberg a message on Facebook.

Reddit allegedly stole a bunch of images for a Samsung ad.

Remember how electronic health records were going to save us massive amounts of money? Not happening.

