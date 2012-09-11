Photo: AP
It’s Tuesday, September 11.Here’s the news:
- Chinese students say they are being forced to work at iPhone factories for free.
- Apple’s chief designer Jony Ive just bought a $17 million home on the Gold Coast.
- There’s a new YouTube app for iOS.
- A mysterious Google gadget appears in Iowa.
- What it’s like wearing Google Glasses.
- Zynga’s chief marketing officer has left the company.
- Pinterest is getting big enough to have a spam problem, it seems.
- Now the iPhone 5 is supposed to save the entire US economy.
- Facebook is way behind in China.
- The difference between Apple and Amazon in one chart.
