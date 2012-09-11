10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Nicholas Carlson
apple shadow

Photo: AP

It’s Tuesday, September 11.Here’s the news:

  • Chinese students say they are being forced to work at iPhone factories for free.
  • Apple’s chief designer Jony Ive just bought a $17 million home on the Gold Coast.
  • There’s a new YouTube app for iOS.
  • A mysterious Google gadget appears in Iowa.
  • What it’s like wearing Google Glasses.
  • Zynga’s chief marketing officer has left the company.
  • Pinterest is getting big enough to have a spam problem, it seems.
  • Now the iPhone 5 is supposed to save the entire US economy.
  • Facebook is way behind in China.
  • The difference between Apple and Amazon in one chart.

