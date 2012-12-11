Photo: AP
Hello there. Let’s get you some news, pronto:
- Apple and Microsoft are in a tiff over an iOS app called SkyDrive. Apple wants a 30% cut and Microsoft doesn’t want to pay it.
- Apple now controls 27% of the LTE market. Samsung is the leader with 40%.
- A news startup out of Amsterdam says it can deliver breaking news 10 to 15 minutes faster than Bloomberg or Reuters.
- Here’s a longer look at Medium, the blogging platform from early Twitter execs Ev Williams and Biz Stone.
- Intel says it will start making mobile chips in 2013.
- South Korea is having a hard time with online porn.
- A study shows that consumers aren’t that worried about advertisers targeting them based on their Web-browsing histories.
- Venture investing had a rough quarter outside the US.
- SV Angel partner David Lee is moving from Palo Alto to LA.
- Google dodged $2 billion in taxes shifting $10 billion in revenue to shell company in Bermuda.
