Thanks for stopping by. Let’s get to the news.



Google chairman Eric Schmidt says there will be a billion Android devices in a year.

GM still isn’t buying ads on Facebook.

Marissa Mayer should not hire a CTO.

This e-reader costs less than most hardcover books – and a lot of paperbacks.

This electric motorcycle will go 200 miles on a charge and it’s supposed to be pretty safe.

eBay got a big redesign.

Mozilla had to pull its latest version of Firefox due to security problems.

Name brand Silicon Valley VCs are investing in a startup that will improve airport rental cars.

Eye-roller: A student suspended for cheating is suing his high school because the suspension makes him look bad to colleges.

Apple’s new iPod is out, and The Verge thinks its OK: small and simple to use, but too dependent on cords.

