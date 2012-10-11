Thanks for stopping by. Let’s get to the news.
- Google chairman Eric Schmidt says there will be a billion Android devices in a year.
- GM still isn’t buying ads on Facebook.
- Marissa Mayer should not hire a CTO.
- This e-reader costs less than most hardcover books – and a lot of paperbacks.
- This electric motorcycle will go 200 miles on a charge and it’s supposed to be pretty safe.
- eBay got a big redesign.
- Mozilla had to pull its latest version of Firefox due to security problems.
- Name brand Silicon Valley VCs are investing in a startup that will improve airport rental cars.
- Eye-roller: A student suspended for cheating is suing his high school because the suspension makes him look bad to colleges.
- Apple’s new iPod is out, and The Verge thinks its OK: small and simple to use, but too dependent on cords.
