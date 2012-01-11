10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Dylan Love
wendi deng twitter 2

Photo: Flickr / Podknox

Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • More than 250 Apple employees are undercover at CES.
  • Pandora just partnered with lots of auto manufacturers to make your car radio better.
  • A new tablet from Pantech is fully waterproof.
  • Actually, the Samsung Galaxy Nexus will have 32 GB of storage.
  • Are you ready for Facebook in your car?
  • Reddit will go dark in protest of PIPA and SOPA.
  • Meg Whitman has hired Henry Gomez back to HP as EVP and Chief Communications Officer.
  • Huffington Post CTO Paul Berry has left to start a “social platform” with the HuffPo cofounders.
  • Twitter is concerned about Google’s new social search features.
  • Intel’s secret Android phone has been spotted in the wild.

