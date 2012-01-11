Photo: Flickr / Podknox
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- More than 250 Apple employees are undercover at CES.
- Pandora just partnered with lots of auto manufacturers to make your car radio better.
- A new tablet from Pantech is fully waterproof.
- Actually, the Samsung Galaxy Nexus will have 32 GB of storage.
- Are you ready for Facebook in your car?
- Reddit will go dark in protest of PIPA and SOPA.
- Meg Whitman has hired Henry Gomez back to HP as EVP and Chief Communications Officer.
- Huffington Post CTO Paul Berry has left to start a “social platform” with the HuffPo cofounders.
- Twitter is concerned about Google’s new social search features.
- Intel’s secret Android phone has been spotted in the wild.
