Good morning! Here’s the news:
- AOL’s board has approved a $250 million share buy back plan to try and stabilise the tanking stock.
- Zulily, a flash sales site for children, just raised $43 million at a $700 million valuation.
- HTC plans on spending $300 million to buy a 51% stake in Dr. Dre’s Beats electronics company.
- Gizmodo is not being charged in the lost iPhone 4 prototype case. The guys that found it though are being charged.
- The federal government is now investigating Google’s growing power in mobile — specifically it wants to know if Google is shutting out non-Google services on its OS.
- There is chatter that Zynga is in talks with Angry Bird about an acquisition.
- Cisco delivered a solid quarter earnings report, and the stock tore off in after hours trading.
- Apple managed to close the day as the world’s most valuable company beating out Exxon.
- Nintendo’s investors want it to start making games for iPhones and other iOS devices.
- Pay TV is actually losing subscribers for the first time in history thanks to the terrible economy.
