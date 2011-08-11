10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Jay Yarow
Mario/Steve Jobs

Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • AOL’s board has approved a $250 million share buy back plan to try and stabilise the tanking stock.
  • Zulily, a flash sales site for children, just raised $43 million at a $700 million valuation.
  • HTC plans on spending $300 million to buy a 51% stake in Dr. Dre’s Beats electronics company.
  • Gizmodo is not being charged in the lost iPhone 4 prototype case. The guys that found it though are being charged.
  • The federal government is now investigating Google’s growing power in mobile — specifically it wants to know if Google is shutting out non-Google services on its OS.
  • There is chatter that Zynga is in talks with Angry Bird about an acquisition.
  • Cisco delivered a solid quarter earnings report, and the stock tore off in after hours trading.
  • Apple managed to close the day as the world’s most valuable company beating out Exxon.
  • Nintendo’s investors want it to start making games for iPhones and other iOS devices.
  • Pay TV is actually losing subscribers for the first time in history thanks to the terrible economy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.