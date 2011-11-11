Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Amazon has come out in favour of an Internet sales tax.
- Zynga CEO Mark Pincus has an “MIA list” of under-performing employees, and if they don’t shape up, they surrender pay or stock.
- So many people are shorting Groupon stock that it’s impossible to do it yourself.
- The FTC might force Facebook to be more transparent on privacy settings.
- Stubhub founder Jeff Fluhr just launched a new startup called Spreecast. We don’t really get it.
- Apple released an iOS 5 update that addresses problems with iPhone 4S battery life.
- Thrillist Rewards, a small part of Thrillist that’s been quietly crushing for a while, is getting its own iPhone and Android app.
- Russia has a weird, scary plan to monitor the Internet.
- Google’s latest acquisition, Apture, will help make Chrome more powerful.
- The Hong Kong iPhone launch was quite a scene, with over 3,000 people in line to buy one.
