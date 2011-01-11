Photo: Business Insider photo illustration
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Verizon has a big announcement at 11 AM eastern, we’ll be there live. We expect the carrier to announce plans to sell the iPhone.
- How will AT&T deal with the loss of iPhone exclusivity? It’s locking people into contracts, marketing, and improving the network.
- News Corp. is releasing its iPad only newspaper next Wednesday, and Steve Jobs is expected to be on stage when Rupert Murdoch introduces it.
- Institutional investors are scared to miss the next big thing, so they’re piling into startups. It won’t end well, says Roger McNamee.
- Google is expected to release Ice Cream, it’s next Android OS iteration in the summer.
- Here’s a weird feature of Motorola’s Xoom tablet: It’s expected to have a barometer.
- AMD’s CEO was ousted, and now the company is looking for a new boss to fight Intel, and get chips into tablets.
- Intel will pay NVIDIA $1.5 billion over the next six years for access to its patent portfolio. NVIDIA will also get access to Intel patents.
- Winklevoss twins are going back to court today to dispute their settlement with Facebook.
- Groupon’s international expansion through acquisition continues: It bought companies in Israel, South Africa, and India.
