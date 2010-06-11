10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Jay Yarow
Good morning!

  • Bad timing: On June 24, Microsoft is opening a new retail shop in a San Diego mall, right next to an Apple store. That’s the same day iPhone 4 goes on sale.
  • Foxconn might close down its China factory and focus on Taiwan, Vietnam, and India.
  • The FBI is investigating the AT&T iPad leak, telling Gawker to hold onto all its records of the breach.  Hope Nick Denton has some good lawyers.
  • Yahoo and Bing gained search share thanks to slideshow gimmicks. If you back those gimmicks out, Yahoo dropped, Bing was flat, and Google gained a little.
  • Adobe thinks Flash will be on 53% of smartphones in 2012.
  • Motorola says its working on a super powerful 2 GHz smartphone for year end. Here’s a picture of the DROID 2 from Motorola. This phone will NOT have a 2 GHz processor.
  • iRex filed for bankruptcy because nobody bought its e-reader.
  • Microsoft’s Yusuf Mehdi is getting Bing market research from his daughter.
  • Google News is experimenting with adding a human element to its news results called “editor’s choice,” where a select group of chosen partners will highlight stories.
  • Hulu exceeded its goals and turned cashflow positive, says NBC Boss Jeff Zucker in a video at the FT.
  • Bonus for the app developers! Apple put out its sixth official app. It allows app makers to check stats right in their iPhone. Neat!

