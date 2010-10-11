Photo: AP

Microsoft launches its revamped mobile phone OS at 9:30 AM eastern. We will be covering it live, so tune in here for coverage.

Robert Scoble takes a look at the Windows Phone 7 OS. He says it’s all hat and no cattle.

Google is working on software that makes cars able to drive themselves. We think the company should spin this division out because it’s not core to what Google does.

Twitter is selling promoted trends for $100,000 per day.

It’s not hard to create a fake Facebook account, which Mike Arrington proves by setting up a phony Eric Schmidt account.

The WSJ has a profile of Chris Cox, Facebook’s extroverted chief of product.

TiVo is trying to sell ads in its software as people look for TV shows.

Eminem’s reps are trying to get $2.2 million from Apple for publishing rights.

For all the talk of how great the Daily Beast is, it’s on track to lose $10 million this year.

Peter Thiel says Facebook will wait on an IPO. Part of the reason why? “It’s somewhat dangerous to be a public company that’s succeeding in a context where other things aren’t.”

