Photo: AP
Good morning! Here’s the news you need to know:
- Microsoft launches its revamped mobile phone OS at 9:30 AM eastern. We will be covering it live, so tune in here for coverage.
- Robert Scoble takes a look at the Windows Phone 7 OS. He says it’s all hat and no cattle.
- Google is working on software that makes cars able to drive themselves. We think the company should spin this division out because it’s not core to what Google does.
- Twitter is selling promoted trends for $100,000 per day.
- It’s not hard to create a fake Facebook account, which Mike Arrington proves by setting up a phony Eric Schmidt account.
- The WSJ has a profile of Chris Cox, Facebook’s extroverted chief of product.
- TiVo is trying to sell ads in its software as people look for TV shows.
- Eminem’s reps are trying to get $2.2 million from Apple for publishing rights.
- For all the talk of how great the Daily Beast is, it’s on track to lose $10 million this year.
- Peter Thiel says Facebook will wait on an IPO. Part of the reason why? “It’s somewhat dangerous to be a public company that’s succeeding in a context where other things aren’t.”
