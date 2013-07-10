Good morning! Let’s get to the news.



Facebook finally added folders to Facebook Home, it’s skin for Android. Analyst Benedict Evans has an interesting theory on why Facebook Home was so bad in the first place. He says Facebook overestimated its centrality in the lives of customers.

Amazon just made it much cheaper for developers to use its cloud computing platform.

There’s a new version of Google Maps for Android. Here’s a hands-on walk-through.

Flipkart, “India’s Amazon,” just raised another $200 million from existing investors. MIH, Tiger Global, Accel Partners, and Iconiq Capital participated.

You can now make a voice call from Google’s chat app, Google Hangouts.

According to the IAB, “the mobile ads market brought in revenues of $8.9 billion in 2012 — a rise of nearly 83% on 2011′s revenues of $5.3 billion.” That’s still tiny.

BlackBerry fired its head of US sales, and is planning another round of layoffs. Avert your eyes. This is only going to get worse.

The Allen & Co conference is getting underway in Sun Valley, and bigwigs are starting to show up. Here’s a photo of Tim Cook getting his bags out of an SUV.

A cofounder of Pirate Bay wants to raise $100,000 to build a messaging app that is “surveillance-proof.”

The auction for Hulu is almost over. The remaining bidders are Time Warner Cable, DirecTV, and AT&T, which is working with ex-News Corp COO Peter Chernin.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.