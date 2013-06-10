Good morning. Here’s the news.
- The man who leaked details of the NSA’s Internet-spying program PRISM is a Booz Allen employee named Edward Snowden. He’s currently in a Hong Kong hotel, running out of money.
- Here’s the story of how Snowden approached the Washington Post.
- The other big news is that today is Apple’s big developer conference in San Francisco, WWDC. Lines for today’s event began forming at 9:15 in the morning…yesterday.
- Apple’s biggest announcement will be a re-designed operating system for iPhones and iPads. Here are some details on the new look, including a new font.
- Apple VP Eddy Cue has a busy week ahead. Today, WWDC. Three days later, he’ll be the star witness in Apple’s ebook price-fixing case.
- SPOTTED: Apple design boss Jony Ive before his big moment.
- Google is close to buying mapping startup Waze for $1.3 billion.
- This is the story of a young Web developer who can’t believe he gets paid $150,000.
- Dropbox CEO Drew Houston gave the commencement address at MIT. He says he succeeded when ‘I stopped trying to make my life perfect, and instead tried to make it interesting.’
- How different is Samsung’s work culture from the others in tech? The company only just decided to allow employees to wear short sleeve shirts.
