10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Nicholas Carlson
Good morning. Here’s the news.

  • The man who leaked details of the NSA’s Internet-spying program PRISM is a Booz Allen employee named Edward Snowden. He’s currently in a Hong Kong hotel, running out of money.
  • Here’s the story of how Snowden approached the Washington Post.
  • The other big news is that today is Apple’s big developer conference in San Francisco, WWDC. Lines for today’s event began forming at 9:15 in the morning…yesterday.
  • Apple’s biggest announcement will be a re-designed operating system for iPhones and iPads. Here are some details on the new look, including a new font.
  • Apple VP Eddy Cue has a busy week ahead. Today, WWDC. Three days later, he’ll be the star witness in Apple’s ebook price-fixing case.
  • SPOTTED: Apple design boss Jony Ive before his big moment.
  • Google is close to buying mapping startup Waze for $1.3 billion.
  • This is the story of a young Web developer who can’t believe he gets paid $150,000.
  • Dropbox CEO Drew Houston gave the commencement address at MIT. He says he succeeded when ‘I stopped trying to make my life perfect, and instead tried to make it interesting.’
  • How different is Samsung’s work culture from the others in tech? The company only just decided to allow employees to wear short sleeve shirts.

