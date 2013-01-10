Photo: Apple
Howdy! You look like you could use some news. So here goes.
- iTunes is now a bigger business than all of Apple was back in 2004.
- A new season of “Arrested Development” will debut on Netflix in May.
- Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T will carry the new Blackberry phone.
- Polaroid made an Android tablet.
- eBay re-organised its mobile division and updated a bunch of its apps.
- Apple CEO Tim Cook met with China Mobile chairman Xi Guohua. China Mobile has 700 million subs.
- This is how an auto-insurance executive thinks about self-driving cars, car-sharing, and usage-based insurance.
- Amazon and Samsung are winning big when it comes to Android tablet marketshare.
- Here’s a full report from Business Insider on the purported Death Of The PC.
- Eric Schmidt asks North Korea to stop testing missiles.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.