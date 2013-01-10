Photo: Apple

Howdy! You look like you could use some news. So here goes.

iTunes is now a bigger business than all of Apple was back in 2004.

A new season of “Arrested Development” will debut on Netflix in May.

Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T will carry the new Blackberry phone.

Polaroid made an Android tablet.

eBay re-organised its mobile division and updated a bunch of its apps.

Apple CEO Tim Cook met with China Mobile chairman Xi Guohua. China Mobile has 700 million subs.

This is how an auto-insurance executive thinks about self-driving cars, car-sharing, and usage-based insurance.

Amazon and Samsung are winning big when it comes to Android tablet marketshare.

Here’s a full report from Business Insider on the purported Death Of The PC.

Eric Schmidt asks North Korea to stop testing missiles.

