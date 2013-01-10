10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

  • iTunes is now a bigger business than all of Apple was back in 2004.
  • A new season of “Arrested Development” will debut on Netflix in May.
  • Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T will carry the new Blackberry phone.
  • Polaroid made an Android tablet.
  • eBay re-organised its mobile division and updated a bunch of its apps.
  • Apple CEO Tim Cook met with China Mobile chairman Xi Guohua. China Mobile has 700 million subs.
  • This is how an auto-insurance executive thinks about self-driving cars, car-sharing, and usage-based insurance.
  • Amazon and Samsung are winning big when it comes to Android tablet marketshare.
  • Here’s a full report from Business Insider on the purported Death Of The PC.
  • Eric Schmidt asks North Korea to stop testing missiles.

