Happy iPhone 5 week. Here’s the news:
- After iOS and Android, there is a third smartphone operating system changing things in China.
- Katy Perry inspired LinkedIn’s latest re-design.
- The FCC has approved the Amazon Kindle Fire HD for sale yet.
- A bunch of fancy fashion designers are using Google Glass, and will demonstrate them in a big show.
- Remember Hewlett-Packard? It has a new computer coming out.
- Microsoft has re-branded its search ad business, and given Yahoo top billing.
- Google is charging for listings in Google Shopping in an attempt to improve quality.
- Along with a new iPhone, Apple is going to announce new iPod Touches, a new Nano, and a tweaked shuffle this week.
- The iPhone 5 will run on LTE, a network faster than 3G, all over the globe (but not on every iPhone carrier).
- Here’s how much the iPhone 5 will cost.
