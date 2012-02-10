Photo: Boonsri Dickinson, Business Insider
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Here’s what happened at the Apple protest in San Francisco yesterday.
- Craig Silverstein, Google’s number three employee, left for Khan Academy today.
- Hackers have been robbing iTunes customers since 2010.
- Here’s why Google’s foray into hardware will be a disaster.
- This Kickstarter project raised nearly $1 million in a single day.
- Groupon has found a new executive to handle Andrew Mason.
- LinkedIn’s stock takes off after crushing earnings expectations.
- Facebook has signed a mysterious deal with a mobile payment company.
- Apple is now worth more than Google and Microsoft combined.
- Sean Parker’s next big thing is Chatroulette for Facebook.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.