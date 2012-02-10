10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Dylan Love
Apple Petitions

Photo: Boonsri Dickinson, Business Insider

Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • Here’s what happened at the Apple protest in San Francisco yesterday.
  • Craig Silverstein, Google’s number three employee, left for Khan Academy today.
  • Hackers have been robbing iTunes customers since 2010.
  • Here’s why Google’s foray into hardware will be a disaster.
  • This Kickstarter project raised nearly $1 million in a single day.
  • Groupon has found a new executive to handle Andrew Mason.
  • LinkedIn’s stock takes off after crushing earnings expectations.
  • Facebook has signed a mysterious deal with a mobile payment company.
  • Apple is now worth more than Google and Microsoft combined.
  • Sean Parker’s next big thing is Chatroulette for Facebook.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.