Good Monday morning. I say we take this week by storm. You in?
News:
- Apple and Google would like to buy Kodak’s patents for $500 million.
- Instagram photos will no longer show up in Twitter.
- Facebook, Google, and Zynga would like courts to reject patents based on vague innovations.
- Australian police are warning iPhone users not to trust Apple Maps because bad data put some travellers in danger.
- Yahoo and NBC Sports signed a content-swapping deal.
- Hey, you can get the Kindle Fire HD for $50 off.
- Google’s Motorola will exit South Korea, cutting 500 jobs in the process.
- The most likely Mac to be built in the USA is a Mac Pro.
- Bloomberg might buy the Financial Times.
- Anti-virus software pioneer John McAfee, wanted for questioning in Belize, will get to stay in Guatemala for now.
