Photo: AP
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- The BlackBerry PlayBook will finally have a native email app next month.
- Corning has unveiled Gorilla Glass 2, a thinner but equally strong glass for touchscreen devices.
- Here’s how meetings changed at Google when Larry Page took over.
- Google engineer Urs Holzie has lots of good reasons to be obsessed with Internet speed.
- Microsoft had a weird “tweet choir” at CES last night.
- Here’s what 2012 looks like for Microsoft and the Windows Phone.
- Similarly, here’s what Samsung has in store for the coming year.
- Canaan Partners, one of the oldest VC firms in the Valley, just closed a $600 million fund.
- Apple CEO Tim Cook will make almost $400 million dollars this year.
- Kickstarter raised nearly $100 million last year for people looking to get their projects off the ground.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.