Photo: AP
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Amazon may be developing a Siri competitor with its purchase of Yap, a voice-to-text company.
- Amazon has upped its Kindle Fire orders for the second time. It’s probably a smart move since we know pre-launch demand for the Kindle Fire is as high as it was for the iPad.
- An ex-Apple engineer posted an epic rant against touchscreen devices, calling it a “hokey visual facade.”
- Adobe has officially killed mobile Flash — HTML5 will be the universal standard.
- You’ll soon be able to watch live TV on your Boxee Box.
- Microsoft is planning a $250 PC for low-income families.
- If you want the Gmail app for your BlackBerry, you only have until November 22 to get it.
- Asus announced the Eee Pad Transformer Prime. With a quad-core processor, it’s the fastest tablet you can buy.
- Cisco beat earnings and revenue expectations for a second quarter in a row.
- Google is opening a brand new office in Venice Beach, CA — here’s what it looks like.
