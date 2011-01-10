Good morning! Here’s the day’s news to know:



Zynga is not going to IPO this year.

Facebook is struggling to have an impact in Japan.

Intuit is going after Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey’s payment startup Square, offering a credit card swiper, app, and software for free. It’s also offering a lower discount rate on each transaction.

The Obama administration is talking about making a unique internet i.d. for Americans.

Here’s the inspiring tale of Google’s employee number 13 — he went from being poor to retiring at 32.

Hearst Interactive Media led a $3 million Series A investment in New York Startup Village Vines, a daily deal site for upscale restaurants.

Twitter is trying to poach Google’s Chrome boss to work on product.

Groupon will start advertising on TV, including Super Bowl pre-game. It wanted to buy an ad during the Super Bowl, but it was all sold out.

MySpace will lay off 550-600 employees tomorrow.

iPad 2 is coming in 3-4 weeks says Kevin Rose.

Bonus: Don’t miss our “20 Questions About The Verizon iPhone”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.