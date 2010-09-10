Good morning! Here’s today’s news:
- Nokia named Stephen Elop, head of Microsoft’s Business Division, as CEO. He’s more manager than visionary. Will he switch Nokia to Android? And how will Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer react?
- Ebay has won a lawsuit against Craigslist, which diluted eBay’s stake in the company. It doesn’t look like winning the lawsuit has much impact though.
- Despite all the Android-based tablets popping up, Google says Android isn’t ready for tablets yet.
- More iPhone to T-Mobile talk, this time it comes from a Canadian teleco executive.
- Apple may abandon Infineon baseband chips for the iPhone in favour of Qualcomm chips. This would hurt Intel, which just acquired Infineon’s wireless division.
- Google is promising to build research centres in Paris, to please the French government which has given Google a hard time in the past.
- The SEC and DOJ are conducting a larger than expected investigation into HP to see if/how the company was bribing partners in Russia.
- Ex-MySpace execs are building a bunch of new startups, TechCrunch takes a look at them.
- BusinessWeek has a long inside look at Foxconn, the giant electronics manufacturer.
- China’s Alibaba is re-thinking its relationship with Yahoo, which owns 40% of Alibaba.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.