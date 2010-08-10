Photo: Associated Press
Good morning! Here’s the latest:
- Google and Verizon laid out a new joint policy on net neutrality at a press conference yesterday. The companies say they still passionately support the principal, but left some wiggle room. Tech pundits were mostly unimpressed.
- Netflix is in talks to secure streaming rights to the collections of three film studios. The deal, which would reportedly cost Netflix $1 billion over five years, would be a huge step forward for the company’s streaming library.
- Skype is going public. The voice and video calling service did over $400 million in revenue in the first six months of this year. That’s the second big tech IPO in as many weeks. The good old days are back!
- Last week’s big IPO announcement, Demand Media, is worried Google will create its own content farm. It sounds far fetched, but Demand points out that Google would have a big leg up in such an SEO driven business.
- Oracle CEO Larry Ellison blasted HP’s board for pushing out CEO Mark Hurd. It’s not yet clear if there was good cause to get rid of Hurd, but the board needs to do a better job explaining exactly what they have on him, and why they still gave him a golden parachute.
- According to The New York Times, HP decided to kick Hurd to the curb on the advice of its PR firm. If true, that won’t help HP shake off the charge that it caved.
- Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin were bitterly at odds over ad targeting when the company first tested the practice in late 2008. Brin was opposed, but backed down. Good call.
- South Korea’s police force raided Google’s Seoul HQ as part of its investigation into the wifi data Google recorded with its Street View cars.
- Peter Skillman, VP of design at Palm, which was just acquired by HP, is out. Peter is the man behind the Palm Pre.
- Apple may have put its famous “I’m a Mac” commercials to bed, but Microsoft hasn’t forgotten; yesterday, it launched its latest salvo of response ads.
