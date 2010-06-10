Photo: iFixYouri
MORNING:
- AT&T was hacked, resulting in the exposure of the email address of over a hundred thousand iPad 3G owners, including major hot shots like Mayor Bloomberg and Rahm Emmanuel.
- Google is freaked because Apple is not going to let it advertise in iPhone apps. Now the Feds are getting involved.
- Bill Gates, John Doerr, and Jeff Immelt want the U.S. to triple spending on energy research.
- Here’s a cool rumour: T-Mobile will make all phones free for one day — June 19.
- Apple updated its Safari browser and added extensions. Here’s 25 extensions available to install today.
- A year after Zynga unleashed FarmVille on the world, it is releasing FrontierVille, a new game that’s similar to FarmVille, but has a few twists says TechCrunch.
- Linden Labs, the company behind Second Life laid off 30% of its staff.
- The Netflix/Hulu effect: The percentage of people watching full length movies on the web has doubled in the last year, writes Joesph Tartakoff at PaidContent.
- iFixYouri, a site claiming to have an iPhone 4 minus the circuit board, did some tests on the screen. Turns out it will break just like an other iPhone, despite all the talk of a super strong screen.
- If you haven’t yet, do read the big feature we have on the “Startup Con Man,” it’s quite a tale.
