10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Jay Yarow
peter chou HTC

Good morning, here’s today’s news:

  • Apple’s next iPad will have a front and rear facing camera says a new report in Reuters.
  • Andreessen Horowitz says it’s willing to invest $100 million in a single deal.
  • There is a major shift underway at Twitter with the business people pushing aside product people.
  • Mozilla CEO on Google: we are always “hugging or hitting” each other.
  • Michael Dell says he’s ready to make more acquisitions (at the right price) to diversify Dell further away from being a PC maker.
  • Foxconn, the Chinese company that makes iPads and other electronic goods, now has 1 million people in its employ.
  • The telecoms are battling tech companies in a lobbying war to shape new FCC policies.
  • Key WikiLeaks people are defecting to start OpenLeaks, a rival site. They’re sick of dealing with Assange.
  • HTC is expecting a big year next year — it is telling partners it will ship 60 million smartphones next year. We wonder how many will be Android.
  • Sprint says it will have a 4G tablet next year.

