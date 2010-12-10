Good morning, here’s today’s news:
- Apple’s next iPad will have a front and rear facing camera says a new report in Reuters.
- Andreessen Horowitz says it’s willing to invest $100 million in a single deal.
- There is a major shift underway at Twitter with the business people pushing aside product people.
- Mozilla CEO on Google: we are always “hugging or hitting” each other.
- Michael Dell says he’s ready to make more acquisitions (at the right price) to diversify Dell further away from being a PC maker.
- Foxconn, the Chinese company that makes iPads and other electronic goods, now has 1 million people in its employ.
- The telecoms are battling tech companies in a lobbying war to shape new FCC policies.
- Key WikiLeaks people are defecting to start OpenLeaks, a rival site. They’re sick of dealing with Assange.
- HTC is expecting a big year next year — it is telling partners it will ship 60 million smartphones next year. We wonder how many will be Android.
- Sprint says it will have a 4G tablet next year.
