10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Jay Yarow
tim armstrong

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Good morning! Here’s today’s news:

  • Research in Motion says it will charge less than $500 for its BlackBerry Playbook tablet, so it can compete with the iPad.
  • Google is giving all employees a cash bonus of $1,000 and a 10% pay raise. It’s nice to be a Googler!
  • Thanks to currency fluctuations, Apple’s Taiwanese suppliers are saying they might have to raise prices.
  • The iPhone 4 is the most reliable phone, but also the most fragile phone, according to data from warranty company SquareTrade.
  • The strong yen is hurting Nintendo’s financial performance, because it has an unusually high amount of cash in foreign currency.
  • Apple may have canceled AirPrint, one of its new features for the iPad due to instability and a lack of compatibility.
  • China’s second biggest video site, Tudou, is planning an IPO in the US. It wants to raise $120 million.
  • Gartner has worldwide smartphone sales data. Once again, Android is beating Apple, and Apple is beat RIM.
  • The centre for Public Integrity is trying to change its website to be more App-like. Is this unique? Or the start of a trend?
  • AOL is getting more pro video content. This time in a partnership with Michael Eisner’s studio.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.