Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Good morning! Here’s today’s news:
- Research in Motion says it will charge less than $500 for its BlackBerry Playbook tablet, so it can compete with the iPad.
- Google is giving all employees a cash bonus of $1,000 and a 10% pay raise. It’s nice to be a Googler!
- Thanks to currency fluctuations, Apple’s Taiwanese suppliers are saying they might have to raise prices.
- The iPhone 4 is the most reliable phone, but also the most fragile phone, according to data from warranty company SquareTrade.
- The strong yen is hurting Nintendo’s financial performance, because it has an unusually high amount of cash in foreign currency.
- Apple may have canceled AirPrint, one of its new features for the iPad due to instability and a lack of compatibility.
- China’s second biggest video site, Tudou, is planning an IPO in the US. It wants to raise $120 million.
- Gartner has worldwide smartphone sales data. Once again, Android is beating Apple, and Apple is beat RIM.
- The centre for Public Integrity is trying to change its website to be more App-like. Is this unique? Or the start of a trend?
- AOL is getting more pro video content. This time in a partnership with Michael Eisner’s studio.
