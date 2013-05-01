10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Nicholas Carlson

Good morning!

  • You know how you can sign into sites using your Twitter, LinkedIn, Google or Facebook accounts? PayPal just launched something called “Log In With PayPal.”
  • TechCrunch is partnering with venture capital firms to make CrunchBase better. VC firms will get access to its API.
  • Netflix streaming will lose 1,800 titles starting this month.
  • 3.713 million people visited Sports Illustrated the day it published NBA player Jason Collins’s coming out story. That’s a site record.
  • This is the story of someone who keeps hearing about “stupid” startup ideas, only to watch them turn into huge consumer hits. He thinks maybe he’s doing something wrong.
  • New York City home prices are up 1.9% year-over-year. San Francisco, 18.9%.
  • DreamWorks is close to buying a YouTube network for kids called AwesomenessTV.
  • Uber users can now, once again, hail a taxi in New York with the app.
  • Google released the schedule for its huge developer conference, I/O.
  • The first legal American poker Web site just went live in Nevada.

