Photo: TheStreet.com
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Apple has reportedly banned Sony’s eReader app from the App Store, and said it will not allow apps that have content that came from outside of Apple. (It sounds suspicious to us, since Apple has been more open lately. We’ve reached out to Apple for an explanation.)
- The return rate for the Galaxy Tab is said to be 16%, compared to a 2% or so return rate for the iPad.
- ARM Holdings delivered a strong quarter thanks to growth in smartphones.
- Google spent more on lobbyists in 2010 than Yahoo, Facebook, and Apple combined, but it was still only $5.3 million.
- 74% of people that download an app use it more than once.
- PayPal has poached an Apple VP of design.
- Google set up a work around for the people of Egypt to send out tweets.
- WOW: S&P might give Nokia a credit rating downgrade from an A to A-.
- Facebook is rolling out a commenting system for publishers, which sounds like it rivals startup Disqus.
- The white iPhone was delayed because of light leakage issues which were affecting the camera. Steve Wozniak says the issues have been fixed, and they should ship soon.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.