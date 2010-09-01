Photo: Reuters
- Apple is holding a special event today, which appears to be focused on music and media. We’ll have live coverage.
- Apple is expected to introduce a revamped Apple TV, new iPods, and some updates to iTunes.
- Sony is going to introduce a music and video streaming service today. Seems like poor timing.
- Amazon is in talks with TV networks about building a Netflix like streaming subscription service, but so far the networks aren’t interested.
- AOL bought small mobile company Rally Up for an undisclosed amount.
- Archos has 5 Android tablets almost ready to be released. Engadget has a preview of all of them.
- Yesterday Google introduced “Inbox Priority” for Gmail. Turns out Microsoft has the same technology and has it patented.
- Microsoft is looking for a search partner in China, and it wants to invest $100 million in Chinese companies.
- Intel’s CEO Paul Otellini says he called Steve Jobs before Intel acquired Infineon, which supplies chips for the iPhone. He says Jobs is happy that Intel, not someone else, got Infineon.
- comScore is buying Dutch analytics firm NedStat for $36.7 million.
