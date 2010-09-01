Photo: Reuters

Good morning! Here we go:

Apple is holding a special event today, which appears to be focused on music and media. We’ll have live coverage.

Apple is expected to introduce a revamped Apple TV, new iPods, and some updates to iTunes.

Sony is going to introduce a music and video streaming service today. Seems like poor timing.

Amazon is in talks with TV networks about building a Netflix like streaming subscription service, but so far the networks aren’t interested.

AOL bought small mobile company Rally Up for an undisclosed amount.

Archos has 5 Android tablets almost ready to be released. Engadget has a preview of all of them.

Yesterday Google introduced “Inbox Priority” for Gmail. Turns out Microsoft has the same technology and has it patented.

Microsoft is looking for a search partner in China, and it wants to invest $100 million in Chinese companies.

Intel’s CEO Paul Otellini says he called Steve Jobs before Intel acquired Infineon, which supplies chips for the iPhone. He says Jobs is happy that Intel, not someone else, got Infineon.

comScore is buying Dutch analytics firm NedStat for $36.7 million.

