Microsoft killed its failed Kin phone. Engadget’s report on what killed the Kin is pretty troubling for Microsoft’s mobile future.

Amazon cut the price on the Kindle DX to $379 and it says it improved the screen’s contrast.

Amazon acquired daily deals site Woot for $110 million in cash.

Yahoo announced authorization for a $3 billion stock buyback.

IPO filings are the highest they’ve been since 2007, with 89 companies filing last quarter.

Details are leaking on the next version of Android software. There’s hints of tablet love in the new version.

USV backed startup Wesabe is shutting down. It was a Mint.com competitor.

Finland made access to broadband a “legal right.”

Mozilla submitted a cool app to the App Store called Firefox Home. It connects your desktop browsing to the app. Let’s see if Apple approves it.

Google is tacking on extra pay for its gay employees who have domestic partners. The extra pay is to cover the tax on health benefits that straight employees don’t have.

