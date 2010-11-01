Good morning, here’s the news:
- Apple beat RIM in Q3 smartphone shipments for the U.S., but was outsold by Android-based phones nearly 2 to 1.
- Google Wave inventor Lars Rasmussen quit for Facebook saying Google isn’t patient and it’s so big that it’s unweildy now.
- The 3D craze is slow to get off the ground, and ESPN 3D isn’t delivering any ROI says an exec with the company.
- After just five months at Google, AdMob CEO Omar Hamoui left the company.
- Another search engine startup has launched — Blekko allows you to create specialty searches.
- eBay is redesigning its site, hoping it will lead to more sales for the holidays.
- Oracle is looking for $2.3 billion from SAP in a case centered on SAP downloading software code from Oracle.
- IBM is approaching Fortinet, a network security company, about a takeover. Fortinet’s market cap is just over $2 billion.
- Apple’s iPhone can’t figure out daylight savings time — some “smart” phone.
- Apple is now suing Motorola over phone patents.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.