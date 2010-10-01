Photo: Associated Press
Good morning! Friday news:
- HP named Leo Apotheker as its new CEO. Apotheker was formerly a CEO at SAP, where he had a mixed run. HP’s stock tanked on the news.
- Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz confirms she’s losing three top execs, but says “Everyone stay calm – we have a plan in place.” We’ll believe it when we see it.
- Microsoft might buy Linden Lab, the company behind Second Life.
- A new report says samples of the panels for a touchscreen iMac are being prepared and shipped to Apple.
- Yahoo reportedly offered $750 million for Yelp in December of last year, but Yelp turned it down because Yelp management refused to work at Yahoo.
- Steve Ballmer only received half of his maximum bonus because Microsoft lost ground in mobile, the Kin flopped, and the iPad soared.
- Apple is starting to sell iPhone 4 bumpers again, now that it’s ending the free case program.
- Amazon is selling stuff through Facebook for the first time. First item to be sold — diapers.
- Google says its still hiring in China, and it’s looking for new ad partners.
- And finally, the Social Network comes out today. How much of it is real? We’ve assembled a list of the 10 biggest errors in the movie.
