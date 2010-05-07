Digg is cutting staff and the iPad is going international. Let’s get to the tech news you need to know now:
(Click here to pound through a picture-book version.)
- Yahoo (YHOO) is going to move its search advertisers over to Microsoft (MSFT) starting this summer. That is, unless the process seems like its going to screw-up the holiday season. Then Yahoo will wait till 2011.
- Hey look, somebody got Android working on the iPhone.
- VC Experts figured out the size and terms of Russian holding company DST’s investment in uber-hot group-buying site Groupon. $135 million for shares at $33 a piece.
- Digg canned 10% of its workforce yesterday.
- All that outrage over Facebook privacy problems isn’t coming from users, says Facebook.
- Don’t buy it? Direct your questions about Facebook privacy to communications boss Elliot Schrage here.
- Yahoo’s share of total ads served shrank ~5%. Part of that has to do with a new emphasis on fewer, more premium ads. Part of that is due to Google’s increasing dominance.
- Mobile TV startup Telegent Systems has canceled its $230 million IPO because “the benefits of being publicly traded are not sufficiently attractive.” A CEO source of ours disagrees.
- The iPad will be available internationally on May 28. But it’s already very popular overseas.
- In the meantime, here’s how to get an iPad 3G working in Canada.
