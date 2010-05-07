Digg is cutting staff and the iPad is going international. Let’s get to the tech news you need to know now:



Yahoo (YHOO) is going to move its search advertisers over to Microsoft (MSFT) starting this summer. That is, unless the process seems like its going to screw-up the holiday season. Then Yahoo will wait till 2011.

Hey look, somebody got Android working on the iPhone.

VC Experts figured out the size and terms of Russian holding company DST’s investment in uber-hot group-buying site Groupon. $135 million for shares at $33 a piece.

Digg canned 10% of its workforce yesterday.

All that outrage over Facebook privacy problems isn’t coming from users, says Facebook.

Don’t buy it? Direct your questions about Facebook privacy to communications boss Elliot Schrage here.

Yahoo’s share of total ads served shrank ~5%. Part of that has to do with a new emphasis on fewer, more premium ads. Part of that is due to Google’s increasing dominance.

Mobile TV startup Telegent Systems has canceled its $230 million IPO because “the benefits of being publicly traded are not sufficiently attractive.” A CEO source of ours disagrees.

The iPad will be available internationally on May 28. But it’s already very popular overseas.

In the meantime, here’s how to get an iPad 3G working in Canada.

