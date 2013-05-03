Good morning!
- A clever gadget blogger went to a Nokia event and realised it was being filmed with as-of-yet unreleased Nokia gadgets.
- Facebook advertisers can now target users based on the apps they have downloaded to their phones.
- Smart TVs are here. 25% of all broadband-connected households own a TV with an app platform built-in.
- Horace Dediu says anyone who owns Apple stock should be ready to see it drop 40% at any time.
- The Samsung Galaxy S4 is the first phone since the BlackBerry considered secure enough to use by the US Department of defence.
- Yahoo gives new parents $500 to spend on baby stuff. (Facebook gives them $4,000).
- There is a super long feature about Y Combinator in the New York Times magazine.
- Martha Stewart is on Match.com. This is her profile.
- Google fibre is going to Shawnee, Kansas.
- Fox News host Megyn Kelly tried out Google Glass on air.
