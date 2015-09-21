10 things you need to know before European markets open

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know.

Syriza won Greece’s elections. The Greeks took to the polls and re-elected Alexis Tsipras’s Syriza party with a bigger-than-expected share of the vote.

Australian Prime Minister Malcom Turnbull reshuffled his cabinet. Turnbull appointed five new women ministers, including Marise Payne, who becomes the country’s first ever female defence minister.

Greek current account figures are coming. Greece’s central bank releases the July current account at 9 a.m. UK time, which shows net inflows and outflows of capital. Last month it was at €1 billion.

Secretary of State John Kerry said the US would take 15,000 more refugees. Kerry made the comments after talking with his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier. The move would take the current levels of refugees allowed entry from 85,000 to 100,000.

The Fed’s decision to hold rates last week was a close call. San Francisco Fed President John Williams told Fox Sunday Morning Futures that the highly-anticipated decision was a close one. He said the US job market was nearly at full strength but increased concern over the global economy and financial system led to the delay in hiking interest rates.

China’s main stock market index is up. The Shanghai Composite benchmark index is up about 1% in early trading. Brent oil is also up, around 0.60%.

Volkswagen launched an internal probe into allegations it breached US environment rules. R

egulators found software the carmaker designed for diesel cars gave false emissions data, its CEO said on Sunday, adding he was “deeply sorry.” The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has said the software deceived regulators and Volkswagen could face fines of up to $US18 billion as a result of the violation.

Catalan separatists are on track to win a small majority in the Catalan Parliament this week. Three polls in Spanish newspapers on Sunday showed the separatists are gaining political ground, possibly paving the way for a declaration of independence.

The Pope met Fidel Castro. Pope Francis met with Fidel Castro for around half an hour at the 89-year-old Cuban Revolution leader’s home in Havana, said Vatican spokesman Federico Lombardi. The two chatted in “a very informal and friendly environment” along with Castro’s wife Dalia Soto del Valle, Lombardi said.

The UN nuclear watchdog visited Iran. The regulator, which is investigating whether Iran carried out work related to developing an atom bomb, visited a sensitive military site called Parchin during a trip to the country, the agency said on Sunday.

