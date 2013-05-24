Good morning. Here’s the overnight news:
- Google is considering outbidding Facebook for $1 billion social navigation app, Waze.
- Ride-sharing company Lyft has raised $60 million in a round led by Andreessen Horowitz. It’s giving people 30,000 rides per week.
- Pandora’s first quarter earnings were reported yesterday. It beat Wall Street expectations and revenue grew to $128.5 million.
- Yahoo acquired another startup yesterday, cross-gaming platform PlayerScale. PlayerScale has 150 million users.
- Tremor Video has filed to go public. It generated more than $105 million in 2012.
- Here’s who really created the origins of Tumblr, Tumblelogs.
- Yahoo’s Design Chief, Tim Parsey, is leaving.
- Android’s marketshare is a joke.
- Khosla Ventures hires Ben Ling, who personally invested in startups such as Square and Palantir. He was also COO of Badoo.
- Check out 14 people who were Tumbler’s earliest employees and got to build a hyper-growth startup from scratch.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.