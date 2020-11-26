10 things you need to know in markets today





US stock markets are closed in observance of Thanksgiving Day. Here’s what you need to know in global markets today.

1. European shares hover around nine-month highs. See today’s market highlights here.

2. Bitcoin tumbled more than $US2,000 as crypto bulls cashed in on their holdings. Here’s why the digital token saw its biggest one-day drop in nearly three months.

3. Goldman Sachs is using drones to secure billion-dollar deals. Over 95% of the bank’s deal transactions were conducted without using face-to-face interaction this year.

4. Warren Buffett faced a fast-food Thanksgiving in 2008. He joked that he’d celebrate the day with a Big Mac, fries, and a milkshake in 2008 if US officials hadn’t bailed out the banks.

5. US corporate profits jumped a record $US495 billion in the 3rd-quarter. Domestic profits of financial corporations leaped by $US24 billion as economic reopening and rebounding demand lifted spending.

6. Two areas in technology are still undervalued. Investors have piled into the FAANG trade, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t other opportunities in tech, according to Bank of America.

7. Bitcoin could soar to $US100,000 by the end of next year. The macroeconomic environment right now is “rocket fuel” for the digital token, according to crypto investor Anthony Pompliano.

8. Lazard’s 3-point ESG investment strategy. Here’s how you can get exposure to major ESG trends without paying the lofty premiums of a Tesla-like stock.

9. 8 disruptive stocks that could grow 30% every year. An innovation-focused portfolio manager at a $US158 billion firm says these eight firms would thrive in any environment.

10. A senior portfolio manager shares his playbook as stocks run higher. And here are 3 non-COVID threats that will occupy his attention in 2021.

