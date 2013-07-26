Good morning!
Here’s the news.
- Amazon missed on earnings. Its stock dropped 2.5% after hours.
- Zynga’s earnings, announced by its new CEO Don Mattrick, slightly beat Wall Street expectations. But its stock dropped 17.4% after hours.
- Zynga announced that it’s going to end its real-money gambling initiatives in the United States in an effort to focus on social gaming entirely. That news, paired with a dwindling number of daily and monthly active users, caused the stock to nosedive.
- Samsung reported earnings yesterday too. It posted a record profit of $8.5 billion but its mobile business shrank 3.5% from the previous quarter.
- Eric Schmidt made a big real estate purchase in NYC. The Google executive spent $15 million on a 4-bedroom penthouse in the Flatiron District and paid to have it sound proofed.
- Uber is still working on its new round of financing but its valuation could be as high as $3.5 billion.
- Facebook is trading at its highest price since the IPO over one year ago. Its stock rose 30% in a single day as a result of its Q2 earnings, which showed Facebook is monetizing mobile much better than before.
- Blackberry laid off 250 people yesterday.
- Yandex’s co-founder and CTO, Ilya Segalovich, is in a coma on life support due to cancer complications.
- Google may have more in store for TVs than its Chromecast device. It showed another living room device at CES that resembles Roku and streams web video to TVs.
- Should Reddit be blamed for the spreading of a smear? How the online community accused the wrong person of being behind the Boston Bombing, and how his family coped.
Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.
