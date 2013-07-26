Jeff Bezos

Amazon missed on earnings. Its stock dropped 2.5% after hours.

Zynga’s earnings, announced by its new CEO Don Mattrick, slightly beat Wall Street expectations. But its stock dropped 17.4% after hours.

Zynga announced that it’s going to end its real-money gambling initiatives in the United States in an effort to focus on social gaming entirely. That news, paired with a dwindling number of daily and monthly active users, caused the stock to nosedive.

Samsung reported earnings yesterday too. It posted a record profit of $8.5 billion but its mobile business shrank 3.5% from the previous quarter.

Eric Schmidt made a big real estate purchase in NYC. The Google executive spent $15 million on a 4-bedroom penthouse in the Flatiron District and paid to have it sound proofed.

Uber is still working on its new round of financing but its valuation could be as high as $3.5 billion.

Facebook is trading at its highest price since the IPO over one year ago. Its stock rose 30% in a single day as a result of its Q2 earnings, which showed Facebook is monetizing mobile much better than before.

Blackberry laid off 250 people yesterday.

Yandex’s co-founder and CTO, Ilya Segalovich, is in a coma on life support due to cancer complications.

Google may have more in store for TVs than its Chromecast device. It showed another living room device at CES that resembles Roku and streams web video to TVs.

Should Reddit be blamed for the spreading of a smear? How the online community accused the wrong person of being behind the Boston Bombing, and how his family coped.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

