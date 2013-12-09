10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

Happy Monday! Let’s get straight to the news.
- Facebook might be adding a “sympathize” button. This would be in addition to the “Like” button.
- A bunch of top tech companies like Twitter, Facebook, and Microsoft have called for governments to reform the way they gather personal data from citizens.
- Here’s why Intel killed its revolutionary TV project.
- A bunch of pranksters posted fake instructions that would allow the new Xbox One to play older Xbox games, but people who followed ended up ruining their systems.
- Illinois could be the first state to ban Google Glass while driving.
- This smartphone-controlled aeroplane has raised $US490,000 on Kickstarter.
- Tesla is using the same batteries it puts in cars to power homes.
- China Mobile, the largest wireless carrier in the world, will start accepting iPhone orders this week.
- The first computer mouse debuted 45 years ago today.
- Microsoft will sell an 8-inch Dell Windows 8 tablet for just $US199 this week.
