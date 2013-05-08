Ready for some news?
- Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer has met with Hulu execs about potentially buying the video streaming site.
- Four guys just bought a mountain for $40 million and plan to hold startup conferences there.
- Michael Arrington’s VC firm CrunchFund is seeing a 20% to 30% internal rate return on its investments.
- Microsoft’s VP in charge of Windows development said the new version of Windows 8 that fixes many of the operating system’s problems will be available at the end of June.
- Google may be setting up retail stores to sell its computerized headgear, Google Glass.
- Nokia outed its next Windows Phone in a two-page Vanity Fair ad.
- Google is going to change the interface on Google Maps.
- T-Mobile has already sold 500,000 iPhones since it began selling the device on April 12.
- Google is encouraging iPhone developers to make Chrome the default browser for links inside apps.
- It looks like Google Now is coming to the Chrome Web browser too.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.