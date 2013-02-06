Photo: Wikimedia Commons
- It’s official! Dell is going private.
- Reviews of Microsoft’s Surface Pro tablet are out, and they are not good.
- Twitter confirmed it bought Bluefin Labs, a TV analytics company.
- Here’s an early look at Sheryl Sandberg’s new book, which launches next week.
- Pinterest is trying to raise money at a $2.5 billion valuation.
- Amazon has its own currency called Amazon Coins.
- Instagram now lets you look at your feed online.
- The 128 GB iPad launched yesterday.
- HP had some nasty words for Dell yesterday.
- Zynga beat on earnings yesterday and the stock went up a bit after hours.
