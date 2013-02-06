10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Steve Kovach
Dick Costolo Twitter CEO

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Good morning!Here’s the news.

  • It’s official! Dell is going private.
  • Reviews of Microsoft’s Surface Pro tablet are out, and they are not good.
  • Twitter confirmed it bought Bluefin Labs, a TV analytics company.
  • Here’s an early look at Sheryl Sandberg’s new book, which launches next week.
  • Pinterest is trying to raise money at a $2.5 billion valuation.
  • Amazon has its own currency called Amazon Coins.
  • Instagram now lets you look at your feed online.
  • The 128 GB iPad launched yesterday.
  • HP had some nasty words for Dell yesterday.
  • Zynga beat on earnings yesterday and the stock went up a bit after hours.

