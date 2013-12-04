10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

Hump day.
But we have plenty of tech news for you.
Snapchat poached a top Facebook/Instagram advertising exec to be its new COO.
Yahoo bought a startup called Ptch, a company that makes a video app and spun out of Dreamworks.
Former Android boss Andy Rubin is now working on robotics at Google.
Here’s a hands-on video with the LG G Flex, a bendable, self-healing smartphone.
NORAD and Microsoft made a tablet-friendly Santa tracker for Christmas.
UPS is experimenting with drone delivery, just like Amazon.
Sony has already sold 2.1 million PlayStation 4 consoles.
Elon Musk’s SpaceX launched its first satellite.
There are a lot of reports of problems with the fingerprint sensor on Apple’s iPhone 5S.
This could be a patent for Samsung’s next Galaxy smartphone.
