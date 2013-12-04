10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

Andy rubin at samsung galaxy eventAPGoogle’s former Android boss Andy Rubin.

Snapchat poached a top Facebook/Instagram advertising exec to be its new COO.

Yahoo bought a startup called Ptch, a company that makes a video app and spun out of Dreamworks.

Former Android boss Andy Rubin is now working on robotics at Google.

Here’s a hands-on video with the LG G Flex, a bendable, self-healing smartphone.

NORAD and Microsoft made a tablet-friendly Santa tracker for Christmas.

UPS is experimenting with drone delivery, just like Amazon.

Sony has already sold 2.1 million PlayStation 4 consoles.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX launched its first satellite.

There are a lot of reports of problems with the fingerprint sensor on Apple’s iPhone 5S.

This could be a patent for Samsung’s next Galaxy smartphone.

