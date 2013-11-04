10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

Happy Monday! Let’s get the first full week of November started off right with some tech news.

Apple CEO Tim Cook wrote an open letter to the Senate urging it to pass legislation that would ban discrimination of gays, lesbians, and transgender people in the workplace.

Google chairman Eric Schmidt says it’d be outrageous if it was true the NSA was tapping into Google’s servers.

Apple’s top iOS engineer has left the company.

Here’s the story of how the Healthcare.gov site came to be such a disaster.

Even though 75% of its users are overseas, Twitter still makes most of its ad revenue from the U.S.

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer is trying to hire a bunch of tech journalists to beef up content on Yahoo.com.

YouTube will start taking 45% of the ad revenue from videos posted by major TV networks.

Database company MongoHQ was hacked over the weekend, causing several startups that relied on it to experience problems too.

Only 39 software companies started since 2003 have at least a $US1 billion valuation now.

Apple’s new iPad Air can last 24 hours as a WiFi hotspot.

