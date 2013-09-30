10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

It’s only Monday, but we have plenty of news for you.

Apple passed Coca-Cola as the world’s most valuable brand.

Facebook will start sharing more data with TV networks about how people talk about certain shows in real time.

You have to watch this speed test of every iPhone model ever made.

This video shows what Apple’s new iPad will look like.

It looks like Nokia will announce a new Windows 8 tablet in October.

The Globe And Mail explained the fall of BlackBerry in a great in-depth report.

The Gmail app for Android will start showing you ads soon.

Samsung denies copying Apple’s gold iPhone.

There’s a new “AngelList Syndicate” that lets one Angel investor lead a round of funding with a company and other Angel investors can join in.

Steve Case’s venture fund raised a $US200 million round.

