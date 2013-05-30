Short week! Can you believe it’s already Thursday?
Here’s the news:
Samsung announced a new smartphone called the Galaxy S4 Mini. It’s smaller and cheaper than the full-sized Galaxy S4.
Mary Meeker gave another masterful presentation on the state of the Web.
Elon Musk announced Tesla will have car chargers spread across the country, making a trip from LA to New York possible by the end of 2013.
Here’s a leaked screenshot that shows the Start button is coming back to Windows 8 in a future software update.
Your Gmail inbox is going to get a new look soon.
Someone made a Google Glass app that can count cards.
Facebook’s talks to acquire mapping company Waze fall apart.
Apple will use Foxconn competitor Pegatron to build its new low-cost iPhone.
Motorola’s new smartphone is coming out in October.
Famous designer Yves Behar introduced a new app called August that unlocks your door using Bluetooth.
