Samsung announced a new smartphone called the Galaxy S4 Mini. It’s smaller and cheaper than the full-sized Galaxy S4.

Mary Meeker gave another masterful presentation on the state of the Web.

Elon Musk announced Tesla will have car chargers spread across the country, making a trip from LA to New York possible by the end of 2013.

Here’s a leaked screenshot that shows the Start button is coming back to Windows 8 in a future software update.

Your Gmail inbox is going to get a new look soon.

Someone made a Google Glass app that can count cards.

Facebook’s talks to acquire mapping company Waze fall apart.

Apple will use Foxconn competitor Pegatron to build its new low-cost iPhone.

Motorola’s new smartphone is coming out in October.

Famous designer Yves Behar introduced a new app called August that unlocks your door using Bluetooth.

