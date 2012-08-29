Photo: Business Insider

Happy Hump Day, everyone! Don’t worry, labour Day weekend is almost here.Anyway, here’s the news:



Apple may introduce a new type of AirPlay called “AirPlay Direct” along with the iPhone 5.

Speaking of the iPhone 5, it’s pretty much been confirmed it won’t have a NFC chip that’ll let you make mobile payments.

Well, this is awkward. Marissa Mayer hired a new CMO at Yahoo while the old one was on vacation.

Zynga’s Chief Creative Officer Mike Verdu has left the company.

T-Mobile will launch ISIS, a mobile payments system, on its phones in September.

The FAA is reviewing its wonky policy that bans use of electronics before takeoff.

Everyone was talking about a new travel app called Valet yesterday, but no one really knows what it does. Oh, but it’ll cost you $200 to find out.

Gizmodo got its hands on Apple’s Genius guide for Apple Store employees. There’s some really great information in there. Did you know Geniuses can’t say a product gets “hot”?

Researchers say Pinterest doesn’t generate a lot of sales on e-commerce sites.

Time Warner wants to bring Gigabit Internet to New York.

